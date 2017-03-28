MN AMBER ALERT: Baby Taken After Mother Stabbed

Minnesota BCA released the following information:

Minneapolis PD is seeking the public’s help locating an abducted child.

Harlen Vontrel Hulbert, 2 ½, is dark complected, with black braided hair, brown eyes, a red & gray shirt and blue jeans.

He was taken this morning at 6:55 a.m. from 2014 3rd Avenue S. in Minneapolis by Hershel (Herlsey) Theo Hulbert, 26, 5’9”, brown eyes, short black hair, and another man after one of the abductors stabbed the child’s mother.

The men and the child fled in a Silver Dodge Durango, Minnesota license plate 628MMM.

One of the abductors is armed with a gun.

If you see the suspects DO NOT APPROACH. Call 9-1-1 immediately.