NDSU to Show Off Strong Class of Offensive Linemen at Pro Day

Zack Johnson, Jack Plankers and Landon Lechler will participate in NDSU's Pro Day

FARGO, N.D. — Wednesday afternoon marks a big step for former North Dakota State football players who hope to play at the next level.

It’s Pro Day.

The Bison will not quite have the same representation as last season without a certain No. 2 pick at quarterback, but three offensive linemen are expected to make waves.

Zack Johnson, Jack Plankers and Landon Lechler will participate as they look to improve their draft stock for the NFL.