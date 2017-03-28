Rise in Temperatures Leading to Rise in River Levels

Flood warnings are also out for Drayton, Neche, Walhalla and upstream of Warren

RED RIVER VALLEY — Our warm weather is producing snow melt runoff in northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota and river levels are rising.

A flood warning has been extended in Grafton.

The Park River is expected to rise into major flood category with a crest near 16 feet by Saturday.

That is nearing the record high of 16.16 feet set in 2013.

At Pembina the river will continue to slowly rise this week and into the weekend with a crest expected early next week.

At Hallock minor flooding continues as area streams and releases from Lake Bronson keep the river in the 804 to 806 range this week.

