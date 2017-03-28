South Dakota Man Calls for Help, Steals Deputy’s Patrol Car

The responding deputy tried to detain James because he was acting strange and was armed

TULARE, S.D. — A South Dakota man was arrested after running out of gas, not once but twice, the second time in a deputy’s squad car.

Troy James is charged in Spink County with felony grand theft.

James called for help after running out of gas around 4 a.m. on Highway 281 near Tulare.

The responding deputy tried to detain James because he was acting strange and was armed.

James pushed the officer out of the squad car and took off.

That set off a 140 mile long chase which ended when James ran out of gas again and was arrested.