Two Men On ATV’s Rescued After Going Through Ice

Height of Land Lake in Becker County, Minnesota

Two men were sent to the hospital in Detroit Lakes after going through the ice on Height of Land Lake in Becker County.

The sheriff says 77-year-old Norman Bradow of Fergus Falls and 82-year-old Jerome Genz of Detroit Lakes were treated and released.

The men were returning to shore around 6 p.m. after fishing when their ATV’s broke through the ice.

One of the men was able to call 911 for help.

An airboat was used to pull the victims out of the lake.