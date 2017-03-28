West Fargo Public Schools Expands Kindergarten Program

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools will be offering Kindergarten at seven different locations in the fall.

Parents can begin pre-registering their future Kindergarteners for the upcoming academic year.

The school district is asking you bring the child’s proof of identification and immunization record.

Schools are offering open houses this week to register the first time students, but you can stop in any time if you can’t make it.

You can also wait until the standard registration period in August.

“This is a big deal,” Jason Markusen, who is principal of Legacy Elementary. “Your first big time experience at school so I lie to be here so I can run into them sand say hi, and give a high-five into those incoming Kindergarteners and you begin creating that energy right from the start. It’s a good couple days,”

As West Fargo is growing, staff at the school district say this is a good time to make sure you’re registering for the correct school based on where you live.