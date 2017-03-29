Ben Franklin Eighth Graders Get Creative with Earth Science

Barry Olsen makes earth science immersive with real world applications

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo teacher is making earth science fun by teaching students how to make jewelry.

Eighth graders at Ben Franklin are learning the real world application of rocks.

They’re grinding up their own necklaces, earrings and pendants using all the professional tools.

It’s part of science teacher Barry Olson’s plan to inspire young science students with real life experience.

“I always talk about stepping outside the box,” said Earth Science teacher Barry Olson. “A lot of times, the kids don’t realize if they try something, they might like it. So if I give them an opportunity to try different things that might send them in a career path they weren’t even thinking about.”

Toward the end of the school year, Olsen and his class will go scuba diving at Fargo North to learn how astronauts train for spacewalks.