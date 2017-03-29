Fargo Police Searching for Suspects in Early Morning Shooting

Fargo Police say they have released two of the suspects and are looking for two others that may have been involved

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police are looking for possible suspects after a person was shot in the face early this morning.

The victim is not cooperating with police.

At around two this morning, police responded to calls from multiple neighbors who live on the 2500th Block of 15th Street South in Fargo.

Neighbors said they heard possibly eight different gun shots.

“As the officers were responding to that initial call for service, we did notice a vehicle that was leaving the scene that we felt was involved in some fashion,” said Lt. George Vinson. “We followed that vehicle and were able to stop it in the 1000 Block of 1st Avenue South.”

The car had two men and one woman inside.

One of the men had a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said the injured man was not cooperative and he was transported to a local hospital.

The other two passengers were taken in for questioning.

Police are asking if you have any information about this crime to come forward.

“We’re working with a couple of different eyewitnesses from the area to try to recreate what happened that might be able to give us some leads,” said Lt. Vinson.

Fargo Police said they have released two of the suspects and are looking for two others that may have been involved.