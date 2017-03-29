Former Bison Participate in Pro Day

King Frazier, Zack Johnson and others perform in front of scouts.

FARGO, N.D. — The NDSU Bison football program held the annual pro day for former Bison players at the Dacotah Field bubble. Former Bison King Frazier, Zack Johnson, Landon Lechler and more were strutting their stuff for the chance to impress the pro football scouts.

Members from nearly a dozen NFL teams showed up to assess the former NDSU athletes including the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and last year’s super bowl champion New England Patriots.