Gov. Burgum’s Veto on Staff Salary Bonuses Headed for Override

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Gov. Burgum's first veto is headed for an override in the state legislature. The House voted 84 to 7 to override the governor's veto of a bill that limits his ability to set salary bonuses for… continue reading ›
GRAFTON, N.D. -- National Weather Service has drastically lowered the projected crest on the Park River in Grafton. A flood warning is still in effect as the river is expected to top out around 14.5 feet on Saturday, down… continue reading ›
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. -- A Washington County, Minnesota attorney calls it "the Uber of sex trafficking". Four Chinese nationals have been charged with a prostitution ring that stretched from the Twin Cities into Fargo-Moorhead, the oil patch and included… continue reading ›