Iron Eyes Makes Plea on Riot Charges in Morton County

Protesters maintain they were peacefully assembling on land they believe rightfully belongs to American Indians
TJ Nelson

 

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. — An American Indian activist accused of inciting a riot during the Dakota Access protests has pleaded not guilty.

Chase Iron Eyes and 73 others were arrested February 1 after setting up teepees on land that authorities say was owned by the pipeline developer.

Protesters maintain they were peacefully assembling on land they believe rightfully belongs to American Indians.

Iron Eyes was the endorsed Democratic candidate for congress from North Dakota last year and lost to Representative Kevin Cramer.

Related Post

President Trump Signs Executive Order Reviving Pip...
Parents of Andrew Sadek Testify in Senate Committe...
Tuttle Man Sentenced in Sex Exploitation Case with...
Two Juveniles in Custody After Early Morning Burgl...

You Might Like