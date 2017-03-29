Minnesota Senate Proposing Deep Tax Cuts for Students and Families

The lowest tax bracket would shrink by over a quarter of a percent
TJ Nelson

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Republicans in the Minnesota state Senate are pursuing deep tax cuts over the next two years for students, families and those on Social Security.

The almost $900 million sought in their just released bill directs over half of those breaks to individual taxes.

The lowest tax bracket would shrink by over a quarter of a percent.

Republican Sen. Roger Chamberlain, of Lino Lakes, says the bill would bring tax relief to all Minnesotans, with a special focus on rural areas and businesses.

Many of the bigger portions of the tax bill increase in cost over time, a policy decision that Gov. Dayton has said he wants to avoid.

Related Post

Three Arrested in Otter Tail County Drug Bust
No Charges for Deputy Involved in Fatal Shooting o...
MN House Approves Bill Charging Protesters for Law...
Minnesota Gun Permits Hit All Time High

You Might Like