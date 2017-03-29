Minnesota Senate Proposing Deep Tax Cuts for Students and Families

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Republicans in the Minnesota state Senate are pursuing deep tax cuts over the next two years for students, families and those on Social Security.

The almost $900 million sought in their just released bill directs over half of those breaks to individual taxes.

The lowest tax bracket would shrink by over a quarter of a percent.

Republican Sen. Roger Chamberlain, of Lino Lakes, says the bill would bring tax relief to all Minnesotans, with a special focus on rural areas and businesses.

Many of the bigger portions of the tax bill increase in cost over time, a policy decision that Gov. Dayton has said he wants to avoid.