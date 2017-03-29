Patty Wetterling Breaks Her Silence; Says She’s Still Learning Her “New Role”

Wetterling is speaking to the media for the first time since Danny Heinrich, the man responsible for kidnapping and murdering her son Jacob, was sentenced. Our Sister Station, KDLT, Interviewed Her For Our Story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Patty Wetterling is in Sioux Falls, preparing to talk with health officials on how to promote child safety and prevent infant abductions.

It took 27 years to solve the mystery.

After searching so long for the truth, Wetterling says she is trying to move forward and while she wants to help bring other missing children home, she is still trying to continue her own recovery.

“I don’t know how to be in this new role, so that’s part of my journey,” said Wetterling. “That’s probably why I haven’t talked to any media because I don’t know what I’m doing exactly. I’m still trying to rebuild.”

Wetterling is speaking at the Sanford Health Conference on behalf of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She says her goal is to continue fighting for the world Jacob knew and believed in.