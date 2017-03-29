Petition Circulating to Recall Fargo Commissioner Piepkorn

Volunteers were at Red Raven Espresso Parlor ready with the petition to recall commissioner piepkorn

FARGO, N.D. — The group “We Are Fargo” hosted a signing of the petition to recall Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn.

Volunteers were at Red Raven Espresso Parlor.

They are setting up at different locations with the documents.

All signatures collected must be physical signatures and made on the official and approved petitions.

Supporters of the recall say they don’t agree with Piepkorn’s stance on refugee resettlement.

Around 3,500 eligible voters are needed by May 15 for the recall to move forward.

Piepkorn is up for re–election in June 2018.

The commissioner has said in the past that if he is recalled, he would run again.

“People are supportive of our reasons,” said Erin Buzick, a co-sponsor of the petition. “We just believe that Fargo is stronger when we all work together. I think that anyone who really knows this town, loves this town and doesn’t want to see it divided.”

Because there are multiple petitions going around, organizers could not give us a total number of signatures.

The group is also hosting a signing tomorrow.