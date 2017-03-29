Planned Parenthood Supporters: “When You Attack Planned Parenthood, You Attack Women’s Health”

"Pink Out" Events were organized all over the nation in support of planned parenthood

FARGO, N.D. — Planned Parenthood supporters came together all across the nation for what they are calling a “Pink Out”.

An event was organized right here in Fargo.

“People driving along Main here probably didn’t know this was happening,” said Meredith Power, a participant in the downtown rally.

“I just want to be here to support Planned Parenthood and the services and health care they provide to a lot of women and men,” said Jacqueline Kelsh, who uses the services of Planned Parenthood.

Supporters say the efforts made on “Pink Out Day” will show politicians that want to de-fund the service that advocates will continue to fight back.

“They’re attacking the health care and lifeline of 2.5 million people in our country,” said Amy Jacobson, who is the North Dakota manager of advocacy and development at Planned Parenthood.

Although many people saw this listed on social media as a rally, organizers said it’s more than that.

“It’s a celebration of the attempt to repeal the ACA as well as the provision that would have de-funded the organization,” said Jacobson.

Supporters of the health care provider said they aren’t backing down.

“Specifically Republican lawmakers are saying that they’re trying to de-fund services that they provide but I know that all these people coming together and the donations flooding in,” said Kelsh. We’re going to be able to push through. It’s going to be a long tough battle but I think we can.”

Just last Friday, advocates in the same pink shirts holding the same pink signs were outside Representative Kevin Cramer’s office urging him to vote against de-funding Planned Parenthood.

“We were there to provide information to our elected congressmen, so we’re again today with even more people, to let them know that we are here and that we aren’t going anywhere,” said Jacobson. When you attack Planned Parenthood, you attack women’s health. You’re going to see a lot of people pushing back.”

It was also a digital movement.

Everyone was encouraged to change their profile pictures on social media to pink to support the cause.