Shooting Injures One In South Fargo

Police received a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. about shots, possibly 8, being fire in the 2500 block of 15th Street South.

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was shot in south Fargo early Wednesday morning.

Police received a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. about shots, possibly 8, being fire in the 2500 block of 15th Street South.

As officers were responding to the scene, the spotted a car speeding north from the area. The vehicle was pulled over at the corner of 1st Ave and 10th Street South. Three people were inside, one with a gunshot wound to the face. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Law enforcement says the wound does not appear to be fatal.

The female driver and a male passenger have been detained for questioning.

Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson says at this time the victim is not cooperating with police.

Police did recover bullet casings in the street outside apartments in the neighborhood.

Anderson says at this time, they don’t have any information about a suspect or if anyone else may have been shot. Authorities are canvassing the area to see if anyone may have witnessed the shooting.