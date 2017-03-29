Twin Valley Man Dies in Crash with Beet Semi Near Moorhead

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. — An 87–year–old Twin Valley man is dead after crashing into a semi hauling sugar beets north of Moorhead.

The state patrol says the crash happened in the noon hour at the intersection of Highway 75 and 90th Avenue North.

They say the semi driver was turning to head south on Highway 75 when he was hit.

The man behind the wheel of the car, who has been identified as Duane Johnson, didn’t stop at the stop sign and hit the semi at full–speed.

Johnson was killed on impact.

“There’s no way of knowing if there was a medical issue or someone not paying attention for whatever reason but we just don’t know,” said Trooper Mark Herbranson. “Unfortunately, we have accidents like this when you can see for miles and we may never know what really caused it.”

The driver of the semi was not hurt.