UND Freshman Tyson Jost Leaves for NHL

Forgoes sophomore season to join Colorado Avalanche.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – University of North Dakota freshman standout Tyson Jost has signed a three-year, entry level contract with the National Hockey League’s Colorado Avalanche and will join the club for the remainder of the 2016-17 season, it was announced on Wednesday evening by the Avalanche.

Jost was selected in the first round (10th overall) by the Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The St. Albert, Alberta, native played in 33 games as a freshman at North Dakota in 2016-17, ranking second on the team in points (33), goals (16), assists (19) and plus/minus (+17). He also set a UND single-season record by winning 60.1 percent of his faceoffs and earned National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) All-Rookie Team honors despite missing seven games.

Jost was also named to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff All-Tournament Team with one goal and three assists in two games, figuring in on all four UND goals in the tournament.

Earlier this year, Jost won a silver medal with Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal. He collected one goal and three assists in seven games.

Jost is the second UND player to sign an NHL contract since the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, joining Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser. Once Jost makes his debut with the Avalanche, he will become the 22nd UND alum to reach the NHL this season — the most of any NCAA program in the country and the most from UND in a single season in school history.

Other UND alumni to have played in the NHL this season include: Drake Caggiula (EDM), Taylor Chorney (WSH), Aaron Dell (SJ), Derek Forbort (LA), Matt Greene (LA), Rocco Grimaldi (COL), Paul LaDue (LA), Zane McIntyre (BOS), Brock Nelson (NYI), T.J. Oshie (WSH), Zach Parise (MIN), Carter Rowney (PIT), Jordan Schmaltz (STL), Nick Schmaltz (CHI), Dillon Simpson (EDM), Drew Stafford (WPG/BOS), Troy Stecher (VAN), Jonathan Toews (CHI), Chris VandeVelde (PHI) and Travis Zajac (NJ).