Fargo North Students “Smash Out” Cancer

Organizers say this year's planning is already proving to be a smashing success

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North students are getting tough and taking out their aggression on cancer one smash at a time.

The school is holding its annual “Smash Out Cancer” and Relay for Life fundraiser for Relay Spirit Week.

Students donate money to take a few swings at a car with a sledgehammer and say it’s their way of smashing out a deadly disease that takes too many loved ones.

Organizers say this year’s planning is already proving to be a smashing success.

“It’s more exciting this year because we were able to get the word out a little bit more than last year because last year was our first year…our trial run,” said Tammy Osvold, who is the advisor of the Relay for Life at the school. “This year, we’ve actually had posters up in the school. We’ve had them on announcements so the kids have been aware that we’re going to do it.”

Osvold says the school has a goal of raising $25,000 over the course of the week.

They are holding their relay opening ceremony on Friday and lighting luminaries before closing the ceremony early Saturday morning.