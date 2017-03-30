Grand Forks Park District Prepping for Spring

All of Grand Forks public parks are now open from sunrise to sunset

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Park District is ready for you to visit all of the parks in the city for the spring.

You can expect tennis nets to be up in the near future.

The King’s Walk Golf course will open its driving range tomorrow.

If the weather allows, the golf course will be ready for tee time next weekend.

“Our disc golf is open down at Lincoln Drive and yesterday, there were 20–30 people down there playing disc golf,” said Bill Palmiscno with the Park District. “The dog park is open down there. It’s a little wet but it’s starting to dry out.”

The restrooms at the park locations will be open next weekend.