Hundreds Help Feed the Hungry at the Great Plains Food Bank’s Annual Chef’s Gala

The Great Plains Food Bank puts this up every year to help give perishable food to thousands

FARGO, N.D. — Hundreds of people from area businesses gathered to help feed thousands of hungry people across the Valley.

They’re all giving back with the 19th Annual Chef’s Gala and Auction.

The proceeds from this event are the primary source of funding for the Great Plains Food Bank’s Perishable Food Recovery Program.

Cari Drees, the Great Plains Food Bank’s community engagement manager, said each $75 ticket provides about 750 meals.

The program gives perishable foods to thousands across Cass and Clay counties.

“I love my job. I love the people that I work with and see how charitable this community is,” said Drees. “I wish I didn’t have to have it because that would mean everybody’s being fed. But until that time, I’m gonna work with the whole team of people and we’re going to do it. We’re going to end hunger. I know we can.”

Dakota Medical Foundation matched donations up to $5,000.