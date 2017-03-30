People in the Metro Area Enjoying Warm Weather

FARGO, N.D. — While other areas around our region are getting hit with the threats of flooding, people in the metro are getting outside to enjoy the warm weather.

With temps expected to stay in the 50s and possibly hitting the 60s, people are taking advantage of the earlier than expected warm–up.

People say you don’t have to use walking or exercising as an excuse to be outside.

There are all kinds of activities that you can explore while getting some fresh air.

“Out here, taking a few pictures and enjoying the sunshine and nice weather,” said Philip Schmaltz. “Taking pictures…taking pictures and walking.”

People should be able to continue to enjoy the above average temps through the weekend.