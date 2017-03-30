Pet Connection: Meet Durand

He's about 80 pounds worth of puppy love.

Durand and his friend Carrie from 4 Luv of Dog stopped by the KVRR morning show to visit with Emily Welker live in-studio about what it would be like to bring the 80-pound, 1-year-old Staffordshire terrier home with you to join your family in a “furever” home.

In spite of his size, Durand is fairly easy to handle, since he’s been working hard on his leash training and on his sitting and table manners since he came into the shelter from the pound over the holidays with almost no training whatsoever. It’s a good thing Durand is so well-behaved, since Staffordshires are part of the pit bull breed family and exceedingly strong as well as being affectionate. Durand, like most Staffies, is a lot of muscle, a lot of love, and a lot of brains. While he’s picked up his new social skills very quickly, Durand would do better in a home with no other dogs, since he prefers to be the star of the show and can get competitive with other dogs.

Check out Durand’s morning show appearance and you’ll agree — he deserves a starring role in your life.

www.4lluvofdog.org