Poolman Forgoes Senior Season, Signs with Jets

Tucker Poolman signs entry level contract with Winnipeg.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – The National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets announced on Thursday the signing of North Dakota junior defenseman Tucker Poolman to a one-year, entry level contract.

Poolman was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Defensive Defenseman of the Year and earned All-NCHC First Team honors in 2016-17 after collecting seven goals and a team-leading 23 assists for 30 points in 38 games. He also led the Fighting Hawks with a plus-18 rating and was named to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff All-Tournament Team.

A native of East Grand Forks, Minn., Poolman helped lead UND to an NCAA tournament berth in each of his three seasons, including a national championship in 2015-16. Poolman was also a member of back-to-back Penrose Cup winners as NCHC regular-season champions in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

In 118 collegiate games, Poolman amassed 20 goals and 72 points with a plus-44 rating and he leaves ranked tied for ninth all-time among UND defensemen with 10 career power-play goals.

Poolman is the third Fighting Hawk to sign an NHL contract since the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, joining forwards Tyson Jost (Colorado) and Brock Boeser (Vancouver).