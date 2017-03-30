Poolman Forgoes Senior Season, Signs with Jets

Tucker Poolman signs entry level contract with Winnipeg.
Jeremy Klein

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics)The National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets announced on Thursday the signing of North Dakota junior defenseman Tucker Poolman to a one-year, entry level contract.

 

Poolman was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Defensive Defenseman of the Year and earned All-NCHC First Team honors in 2016-17 after collecting seven goals and a team-leading 23 assists for 30 points in 38 games. He also led the Fighting Hawks with a plus-18 rating and was named to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff All-Tournament Team.

 

A native of East Grand Forks, Minn., Poolman helped lead UND to an NCAA tournament berth in each of his three seasons, including a national championship in 2015-16. Poolman was also a member of back-to-back Penrose Cup winners as NCHC regular-season champions in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

 

In 118 collegiate games, Poolman amassed 20 goals and 72 points with a plus-44 rating and he leaves ranked tied for ninth all-time among UND defensemen with 10 career power-play goals.

 

Poolman is the third Fighting Hawk to sign an NHL contract since the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, joining forwards Tyson Jost (Colorado) and Brock Boeser (Vancouver).

