Sen. Hoeven Wants Quick Vote on President Trump’s Pick for Ag Secretary

Hoeven is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Senate Agriculture Committee has approved President Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary.

In his confirmation hearing last week, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue stressed that he has worked with Democrats in the past.

He sought to reassure farm-state senators in both parties who are fearful about the impact of President Trump’s proposed deep cuts to farm programs.

The nomination now moves to the Senate floor.

“We’re pushing for a floor vote in the Senate as soon as possible,” said Sen. John Hoeven. “With the tough time and the challenges that our farmers and ranchers face, we want to get him into that Ag secretary position as soon as possible so that he can go to work on their behalf.”

