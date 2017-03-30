West Acres Mall Presents “Spring Expressions”

FARGO, N.D. — West Acres Mall is hoping you’ll get some pep in your step by stopping by their Spring Expressions pop-up art showcase.

The showcase is in the former New York and Company space in the former Sears wing of the mall.

The showcase features local art and spring fashions by some of the mall’s stores.

Mall officials say they wanted to utilize some of the open space they have while looking for potential tenants.

“We have such a passion for art at West Acres,” said Niki Larson, with West Acres. “We really wanted a space that our customers could experience something new while we wait for new tenants to show up.”

“Spring Expressions” is open now and will run through Mother’s Day.

Larson says the feedback they have received from customers and local artists is positive and encouraging.