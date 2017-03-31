Owner of Daycare Suspected of Sexual Abuse is Arrested for No License

POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in North Dakota and Minnesota have arrested six people after following the trail of fentanyl laced oxycodone pills in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. Cody Stengl, 19, 20-year-old Robert Powell, 19-year-old Benjamin Gottberg, 22-year-old… continue reading ›
BENEDICT, N.D. -- Authorities in Benedict, North Dakota say a 9-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head while playing with a gun. Officials say the boy and his 11-year-old cousin were playing with a .22 caliber pistol at home… continue reading ›