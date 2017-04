Boy Accidentally Shot in the Head While Playing With a Gun

The boy's condition is unknown at this time

BENEDICT, N.D. — Authorities in Benedict, North Dakota say a 9-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head while playing with a gun.

Officials say the boy and his 11-year-old cousin were playing with a .22 caliber pistol at home Wednesday night.

They say neither of the boys knew the gun was loaded.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition has not been released.