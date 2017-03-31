Coach of the Week: MSUM Football’s Steve Laqua

Laqua and Dragons concentrate on Spring Practice.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Steven Laqua is heading into his 7th season as the Minnesota State Moorhead Dragons’ head coach.

In his first two seasons, MSUM won a combined three games, but has seen improvement in each year since. As the team gears up for even more improvement for this season, Laqua is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Prior to his stint with the Dragons, Laqua coached Shanley High School to two state titles in 2009 and 2010.

He is a coach who knows how to succeed, and KVRR sat down with him to talk about how he plans to bring that success to this season.