Am Fam HS Play of the Winter Nominees: March 31

Vote for either Red River's hustle play and Moton's block

FARGO, N.D. — With high school hockey and basketball seasons over, it’s time to recognize the top plays from the winter.

For the next two weeks, vote for the top play, and then the winners will square off on April 14 to see which play is the best play of the winter season.

This week you can vote for either West Fargo’s Akealy Moton’s block or a hustle play from Red River’s boys basketball team.

You can vote under the sports tab, or vote in our twitter poll @KVRRsports.

The polls are open until Monday at 2:30 p.m., and the winner will air that night.