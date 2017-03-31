Force Pepper Net in Win Over USA U-18

Fargo Force put up 63 shots on net in win.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force notched a lot of shots on net in the teams 5-1 victory over Team USA U-18. The Force finished the game with 63 shots on net in the victory. Jacob Paganelli got the scoring started in the first period with his 13th goal of the season.

Jack Adams notched his 33rd goal of the season to give the Force a two-goal lead to end the first period. Blake Lizotte tallied two goals as well on the night for the Force in the victory.

Fargo will face the USA U-18 team again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.