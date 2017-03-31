MSUM Releases Schedule as Team Continues Spring Practice

MSUM opens season at Augustana.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team has announced its 2017 season schedule. The Dragons will play five games at home at Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium as part of the campaign.

All 11 games are Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference contests.

MSUM opens the 2017 season at Augustana on Sept. 2 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Dragons’ home opener is a night game on Sept. 9 against Southwest Minnesota State (6 p.m. kickoff).

The Dragons hit the road to face Winona State on Sept. 16 before returning home to face Concordia-St. Paul on Sept. 23 for a 6 p.m. contest.

MSUM begins NSIC North play at Northern State on Sept. 30. The Dragons’ homecoming game is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 at home against Minnesota Duluth (2 p.m. kickoff). The Dragons hit the road the following two weekends to face St. Cloud State and Minnesota Crookston.

The Paddle will be on the line on Oct. 28 as the Dragons host the University of Mary. MSUM won the Paddle for a second time in 2016.

The Dragons face Minot State on Nov. 4 in their final road contest of the regular season and will conclude the regular season at home against Bemidji State on Nov. 11 in the Battle for the Axe.

MSUM is entering its seventh season under the direction of head coach Steve Laqua. MSUM finished 7-4 in 2016.

Dragons 2017 football schedule