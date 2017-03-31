Reunion and Renewal: 28th Annual Woodlands and High Plains Powwow

It's been a long winter. Shake it off this weekend at the powwow in Moorhead.

If you’ve never been to a powwow before, you’re missing out. If you have been and don’t go this weekend, you’ll be missing all your friends. Committee member Jered Pigeon and Head Dancer Winona Goodthunder stopped by the KVRR morning show to talk live in-studio with Emily Welker about Saturday’s festivities.

Watch the dances, hear the drums, eat some delectable fry bread tacos, and celebrate the beauty and history of American Indian culture right here in the Fargo-Moorhead metro area at the powwow at noon Saturday at MSUM’s Nemzek Hall.

https://www.facebook.com/Woodlands-and-High-Plains-Powwow-WHPP-126720620767390/