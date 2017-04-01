Native American Tribes Came to MSUM for a Powwow

Friends and family came together for the 28th annual powwow

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Drums were booming throughout MSUM for the 28th annual Celebration of the Woodlands and High Plains Traditional Powwow.

The powwow was setup for a time to celebrate and renew friendship.

They’re also celebrating the educational experiences of American Indian higher education and the sharing of tribal cultures in the F-M area.

The event featured many styles of dance and drum songs from the area tribes while also presenting cultural experiences, including many vendors.

“This is just my way of life. It’s healing for me. It’s just good to have fun and be with friends,” said Opwaganse Goodwin, student from Circle of Life Academy.

Students from Concordia College, M State, MSUM and NDSU attended the event.