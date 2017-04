Five Children Killed in House Fire

Spearfish, South Dakota

Five children are confirmed dead following a house fire early Saturday morning in South Dakota.

Spearfish police and fire officials say the victims are between the ages of six and eleven years old.

They were believed to be having a sleepover.

An unknown number of adults were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Authorities say the two-story home at the intersection of Ames and Oliver Streets in Spearfish was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.