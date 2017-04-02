Man Jailed After Major Meth Bust in Wahpeton

Street Value Estimated at Over $1 Million
TJ Nelson

A man has been arrested in Wahpeton after authorities uncovered 13 pounds of meth worth over $1 million on the streets.

Louis Douphinais, 29, was arrested in a mobile home at 2104 2nd Street North in Wahpeton on Friday.

In addition to the meth, drug task force agents found drug paraphernalia, two handguns and an AK-47.

Douphinais is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Richland County Correctional Center with bond set at $50,000 cash only.

