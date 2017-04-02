Ribfest 2017 Lineup Turns Out To Be Fake

April Fools' Day Joke Punks Many
TJ Nelson

It was the social media post that had everyone excited and making plans, until they realized what day it was.

Some creative individual created what turned out to be a “fake” ad for the upcoming Ribfest in June.

It said this year’s lineup would include Creed, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and Nickelback.

There is just one problem with this whopper of a lineup: it was an April Fools’ Day joke.

The people with the real Happy Harry’s Ribfest posted this response on Facebook applauding the person for their creativity and writing that they hope to announce their “official” lineup in the coming weeks.

