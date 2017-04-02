Teachers Needed in Northern Minnesota

Struggle to hire and retain teachers all across Minnesota

School districts across Minnesota are struggling to hire and retain teachers.

The superintendent of the Kittson Central district says schools in the rural, northern part of the state have struggled harder than ever to fill open jobs in the past few years.

State data show that teacher turnover is higher in smaller districts.

Since 2010, districts of fewer than 300 teachers have accounted for more than 60 percent of the teachers who left for other districts.

State leaders have yet to find a consistent solution for filling the critical jobs.