Teachers Needed in Northern Minnesota

Struggle to hire and retain teachers all across Minnesota
Alison Voorhees

School districts across Minnesota are struggling to hire and retain teachers.

The superintendent of the Kittson Central district says schools in the rural, northern part of the state have struggled harder than ever to fill open jobs in the past few years.

State data show that teacher turnover is higher in smaller districts.

Since 2010, districts of fewer than 300 teachers have accounted for more than 60 percent of the teachers who left for other districts.

State leaders have yet to find a consistent solution for filling the critical jobs.

Related Post

Moorhead Man Charged in Killing of Three Cats
Minnesota Senate Proposing Deep Tax Cuts for Stude...
Two Separate Crashes, Both Drivers Asleep at the W...
High Risk Sex Offender Moving to Detroit Lakes Nei...

You Might Like

Teachers Needed in Northern Minnesota

School districts across Minnesota are struggling to hire and retain teachers. The superintendent of the Kittson Central district says schools in the rural, northern part of the state have struggled harder than ever to fill open jobs in the past… continue reading ›

Five Children Killed in House Fire

Five children are confirmed dead following a house fire early Saturday morning in South Dakota. Spearfish police and fire officials say the victims are between the ages of six and eleven years old. They were believed to be having a… continue reading ›