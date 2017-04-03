Five Arrested in Drug Raid in Casselton
The arrests were the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation involving the Cass County Sheriff's Office and a number of other agencies
CASSELTON, N.D. — Five people were arrested in a drug raid on four separate locations in Casselton.
Douglas Blumer, 36, and 29-year-old Nathan Duval face drug charges.
Phillip Pluskhat, 28, 51-year-old Brian Pluskhat, Sr. and 49-year-old Rebeckah West are each charged with endangering a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrests were the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation involving the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and a number of other agencies.