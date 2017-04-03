Five Arrested in Drug Raid in Casselton

The arrests were the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation involving the Cass County Sheriff's Office and a number of other agencies
TJ Nelson

CASSELTON, N.D. — Five people were arrested in a drug raid on four separate locations in Casselton.

Douglas Blumer, 36, and 29-year-old Nathan Duval face drug charges.

Phillip Pluskhat, 28, 51-year-old Brian Pluskhat, Sr. and 49-year-old Rebeckah West are each charged with endangering a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrests were the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation involving the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and a number of other agencies.

Related Post

Senator John Hoeven Meets with President TrumpR...
Pushing the Boundaries? ND Lawmakers Consider Bill...
Kilbourne Group Opening Up Shared Space for Artist...
Police Looking for Car After Crash with Train

You Might Like

Five Arrested in Drug Raid in Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. -- Five people were arrested in a drug raid on four separate locations in Casselton. Douglas Blumer, 36, and 29-year-old Nathan Duval face drug charges. Phillip Pluskhat, 28, 51-year-old Brian Pluskhat, Sr. and 49-year-old Rebeckah West are each… continue reading ›