Gov. Dayton Skeptical on Republican Plan for Lower Health Insurance in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic Gov. Dayton says he has concerns about a $542 million Republican plan to lower health insurance costs for Minnesotans but he won’t veto it.

Dayton says he’ll let the plan become law without his signature.

The bill creates a reinsurance program to help insurance companies cover expensive medical claims.

Republicans who support the bill say the money will help slow down premium increases and keep insurers from leaving the exchange.

Dayton is skeptical about how the bill is funded and the lack of requirements on insurance companies to guarantee lower premiums.