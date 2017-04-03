Grand Forks Police Searching for Driver After Hit and Run of Pedestrian

Alison Voorhees

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers responded to the 500 block of 3rd Avenue South around 11 this morning and found a man lying on the street.

A witness says he was talking to someone through the window of a black pickup.

The driver of the pickup sped off, with the man hanging onto the side and was knocked off the driving vehicle by a parked vehicle.

The man was taken to Altru Hospital with unknown injuries.

If you have any information, contact the Grand Police Department.

Five Arrested in Drug Raid in Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. -- Five people were arrested in a drug raid on four separate locations in Casselton. Douglas Blumer, 36, and 29-year-old Nathan Duval face drug charges. Phillip Pluskhat, 28, 51-year-old Brian Pluskhat, Sr. and 49-year-old Rebeckah West are each… continue reading ›