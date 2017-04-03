Grand Forks Police Searching for Driver After Hit and Run of Pedestrian

A witness says he was talking to someone through the window of a black pickup

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers responded to the 500 block of 3rd Avenue South around 11 this morning and found a man lying on the street.

A witness says he was talking to someone through the window of a black pickup.

The driver of the pickup sped off, with the man hanging onto the side and was knocked off the driving vehicle by a parked vehicle.

The man was taken to Altru Hospital with unknown injuries.

If you have any information, contact the Grand Police Department.