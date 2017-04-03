LIVE: Prehistoric Beachfront Property In The Red River Valley

Anthropologists Reveal Region Was Once Home To A Giant Lake

Dr. Garry Running, a professor in the Department of Geography and Anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire joins the KVRR morning show.

Dr. Running has been studying land form development in the region for more than 20 years.

He’s helped researchers discover the shoreline of the ancient Lake Agassiz, as it was 11,500 years ago.

Knowing local land forms helps scientists discover how early people lived in the region.

Dr. Running is giving a talk, called “Prehistoric Beachfront Property”, Monday April 3rd at 4 p.m. at MSUM’s Center for Business.

The talk is free and open to the public.

You can find more information by clicking here.