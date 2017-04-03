Minnesota House Votes to Keep Increased Protest Penalties in Bill

Lawmakers voted to keep it as part of the public safety finance bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House has shot down an amendment to remove increased penalties for protests that block transportation.

They battled over the issue for several hours and testimonies grew heated multiple times.

Republicans say the bill is simply a matter of public safety.

Democrats say the measure is a thinly veiled attempt at stifling disenfranchised groups’ right to protest.