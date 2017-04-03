NDSU Students Raising Agriculture Awareness During Ag Week

Today kicked off ag week at NDSU brought to students by Ag Collective

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU is celebrating its roots during “Ag Week”.

It kicked off on campus with a cookout where all students were welcome.

The idea is to enhance, promote and encourage agriculture on the NDSU campus and in the region.

A variety of Ag events will be happening all week long including ‘Ask an Ag Expert’, tours at the AES Greenhouse Complex and a discussion panel on Sustainability in Horticulture Crops.

“It’s important that everyone understands where their food comes from,” said Katie Vculek, who is the vice president of the NDSU Ag Collective. “There’s so much information online and everywhere that isn’t necessarily factual so it’s important that the community knows where to come and understands people that are in this industry are willing to answer their questions each and every day.”

Ag Week will end on Friday with the 3rd annual Ag Week Banquet.