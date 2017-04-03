Nearly 20 Years Since Major Blizzard of ’97

April 1997 began with temperatures in the 60s, giving people hope for spring after 10 blizzards that winter

NORTH DAKOTA — It’s been nearly 20 years since a devastating April blizzard struck North Dakota.

It began as freezing rain or sleet on April 4th.

By the time it was done on the 7th, it dumped as much as 2 feet of snow in some areas.

But by the afternoon of April 5, heavy snow was falling across the state, with accumulations on average of 1.5 to 2 inches an hour.

The storm killed about 100,000 cattle, knocked out power to tens of thousands of people and led to massive spring flooding in eastern North Dakota.