Nearly 20 Years Since Major Blizzard of ’97

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A North Dakota House committee has given a "do pass'' recommendation on new rules governing the use of medical marijuana. The measure is expected to go to the full House on Tuesday. A big sticking point is… continue reading ›
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Grand Forks Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to the 500 block of 3rd Avenue South around 11 this morning and found a man lying… continue reading ›
CASSELTON, N.D. -- Five people were arrested in a drug raid on four separate locations in Casselton. Douglas Blumer, 36, and 29-year-old Nathan Duval face drug charges. Phillip Pluskhat, 28, 51-year-old Brian Pluskhat, Sr. and 49-year-old Rebeckah West are each… continue reading ›