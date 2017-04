North Dakota House Gives “Do Pass” Recommendation on Medical Marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota House committee has given a “do pass” recommendation on new rules governing the use of medical marijuana.

The measure is expected to go to the full House on Tuesday.

A big sticking point is the ease in which marijuana could be smoked as medicine.

The bill passed by the Senate allows patients to smoke it only if a physician finds no other form of marijuana would help.

The House took out that provision.