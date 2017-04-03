North Dakota Named the Top Spot for Millennials in the Country

North Dakota ranked the number one spot to live in for millennials

NORTH DAKOTA — The most tech savvy, wine consuming people of our country are taking over North Dakota.

The winters may be chilling but for millennials, living in North Dakota is the hottest place to be.

According to MoneyRates.com, the state is booming with young adults.

“Maybe it’s due to the startups…just giving younger people opportunities,” said Joe Kerlin, who is the editor of Bison Illustrated.

MoneyRates said the state unemployment rate for ages 20 to 24 is just 5.3 percent, compared to the 8.1 percent in other states.

Access to high-speed broadband internet is also leading factor.

“My month consists of doing interviews, transcribing and writing stories,” said Erica Rapp, who is the editor of Fargo Monthly.

“Create the content, story ideas, a lot of writing, set up photo shoots,” added Kerlin. “Get some design ideas ready for the website.”

MoneyRates said North Dakota is the place to be if you’re searching for a job…allowing millennials to put down roots.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity here and I admire the growth that’s been happening in Fargo,” said Rapp.

With local colleges affordable, they also offer their students real-world experience.

“I started writing for the NDSU Spectrum and that’s where I got my opportunity here when I was just 21,” said Kerlin.

Kerlin said North Dakota is overflowing with possibilities.

“When someone opens the door for you, you really have to fly right through it,” he said.

In just 43 days, one 21-year-old will be starting the job opportunity of his dreams and says it’s all thanks to North Dakota.

“I have a full time job at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington. NDSU has definitely prepared me for it,” said Spencer Moir, who is NDSU Student Body President.

It’s not all about work.

MoneyRates said living here is not only affordable, the Peace Garden state is up and coming.

“It’s a growing and robust town that’s slowly turning into a fast city,” said Mason Wenzel who is the executive commissioner of finance with NDSU’s student government.

While North Dakota is number one when it comes to multiple Ag crops like sunflowers and honey, being number one for millennials makes the state a little sweeter.

“It’s the future,” said Wenzel.

South Dakota came in second for millennials followed by Nebraska.

The worst state for millennials is Arizona.