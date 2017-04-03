Person of Interest in Sioux Falls Homicide Last Seen in Streeter, ND

He was last seen at the gas station with blood on him and asking to use a bathroom to clean up
Erin Wencl

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A person of interest in a Sioux Falls homicide was last seen at a gas station near Streeter, North Dakota.

Authorities say they are looking for 43-year-old Irving Duane Jumping Eagle.

They say he was last seen at the gas station with blood on him and asking to use a bathroom to clean up.

He is described as a Native American male, five feet, nine inches tall and about 190 pounds.

He also has a shaved head and was last seen driving a black 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with South Dakota plates 1V8805.

The victim in the homicide has been identified as 33-year-old Alicia Rhae Jumping Eagle and is believed to be the person of interest’s wife.

Sioux Falls Police are asking the public for information.

Call 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 if you see Jumping Eagle.

Related Post

Fire Tears Through Nordic Fiberglass Plant in Warr...
Fargo Man Sentenced in Wife’s Huffing Death
Rapid City Police Investigating Motel Homicide
No Charges for Deputy Involved in Fatal Shooting o...

You Might Like