Person of Interest in Sioux Falls Homicide Last Seen in Streeter, ND

He was last seen at the gas station with blood on him and asking to use a bathroom to clean up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A person of interest in a Sioux Falls homicide was last seen at a gas station near Streeter, North Dakota.

Authorities say they are looking for 43-year-old Irving Duane Jumping Eagle.

They say he was last seen at the gas station with blood on him and asking to use a bathroom to clean up.

He is described as a Native American male, five feet, nine inches tall and about 190 pounds.

He also has a shaved head and was last seen driving a black 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with South Dakota plates 1V8805.

The victim in the homicide has been identified as 33-year-old Alicia Rhae Jumping Eagle and is believed to be the person of interest’s wife.

Sioux Falls Police are asking the public for information.

Call 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 if you see Jumping Eagle.