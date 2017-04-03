Ronald McDonald House Charities Family Room Coming to Essentia

Essentia Health and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley are creating a space for support

FARGO, N.D. — When a loved one is in the hospital, it can be just as hard on the family.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley is teaming up with Essentia Health to create a family room program at the hospital.

The current NICU will be moved to the fourth floor of the hospital that will be renovated for the new family space.

A room including a kitchen, television and shower will available for those visiting patients.

This will be the first family room program in North Dakota.

“The Ronald McDonald Space is truly for the families to just kind of step away and for friends and families to kind of have a place to relax and to get away when they need to,” said Kecia Lund, Director of Women’s and Children’s at Essentia Health.

The project has an expected completion date of fall 2018.