Ag Week: Greenhouse Tours at NDSU

Ag week at NDSU continues with a variety of events including greenhouse tours

FARGO, N.D. — Ag Week at NDSU continues today with greenhouse tours.

NDSU greenhouses held an open house and greenhouse tours during the continuation of Ag Week events.

NDSU’s greenhouse complex is used for entomology, food safety and food science research.

Students who work in the greenhouse said it’s important to expand research capabilities in order to benefit producers and businesses through increased productivity.

“Ag Week will produce more awareness to the people whoever is coming here to visit the research station here at NDSU or anywhere else,” said Graduate Research Assistant Subidhya Shrestha.

Ag Week continues tomorrow with ‘Ask an Ag Expert’ at 10 a.m.